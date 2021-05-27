DCPL’s summer reading program to kick off with scavenger hunt

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library will kick off this year’s summer reading program, “Explore and Connect,” with a city-wide scavenger hunt.
Library officials tell us the program officially starts on June 1 and runs through July 31.
They say participants can log in to their existing accounts or create new accounts by visiting the library’s website or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker App.
Library leaders say there are currently 13 stops on the scavenger hunt, and participants will use the Explore & Connect Scavenger Hunt program on Beanstack to log their progress and enter to win prizes.
Those who participate in the hunt will be given clues to different locations throughout Owensboro. Each community business partner that participates will place a poster at their business that explains the scavenger hunt rules.
Scavenger hunt participants will enter the code word located on the poster into their Beanstock app to earn the badge for that location and will be entered to win a gift card from that location.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, officials say participants of the summer reading program will also record minutes on the Beanstack app or a log sheet.
They tell us prizes will be awarded to all participants who complete 10 hours of reading.
Children 12 and younger will also receive a prize book after reading five hours.
The participant’s name will be entered into a grand prize drawing for each hour they spend reading.
At the end of the program, the participant in each age category with the most reading minutes will get a special prize. (Age categories include Children Ages 0-5, Children Ages 6-8, Children Ages 9-12, Teens, and Adults.)
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.