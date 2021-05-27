Car crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Darmstadt Road and Mohr Road in Vanderburgh County is temporarily closed after a crash in the area on Thursday night.
Officials tell 14 News the wreck happened after a car hit a utility pole and flipped over.
The impact took down that utility pole. As of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, the Centerpoint Energy outage map shows 939 customers without power.
No official word yet on what caused the crash.
We will update this story once more information is available.
