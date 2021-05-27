Car crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in Evansville

Outage map shows over 900 customers without power

The intersection of Darmstadt Road and Mohr Road in Vanderburgh County is temporarily closed after a crash in the area on Thursday night. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly and Derek Mullins | May 27, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 9:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Darmstadt Road and Mohr Road in Vanderburgh County is temporarily closed after a crash in the area on Thursday night.

Officials tell 14 News the wreck happened after a car hit a utility pole and flipped over.

The impact took down that utility pole. As of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, the Centerpoint Energy outage map shows 939 customers without power.

No official word yet on what caused the crash.

We will update this story once more information is available.

