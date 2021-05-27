Brittlebank Pool opens for the summer in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - More signs of reopening in the Tri-State.
As school lets out in Posey County, children enjoyed their first day of the season at Brittlebank Pool on Thursday. It’s one of the first pools back open in the area.
The staff at Brittlebank Pool in Mount Vernon has been lucky. Unlike other pools across the Tri-State, this one isn’t experiencing the shortage of workers that many others are seeing.
In fact, park officials say they actually have a veteran staff this year.
Last year, pool officials say they were able to have a shortened season with some more restrictions.
We are told the pool is back open this year with no capacity restrictions.
Officials say no masks are required outside on the pool deck, but they say they are still enforcing social distancing.
Overall, staff members say they are really excited to be back to some kind of normalcy.
“Obviously, we’re very happy this season to be back open to more normal, as normal as we can, situation,” Michael Harsbarger with Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation said. “I think everyone is ready for that, to be back out and to get out and do things. Like I said, we did a really good job last year. We had to limit it to about 50 guests, so were able to open it up to a lot more.”
The pool is open most days for open swim from noon until 5 p.m.
From Friday through the weekend, the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This weekend, the pool is hosting an event in honor of long-term Mayor Jackson Higgins.
We are told that Mayor Higgins was a big supporter of the city’s parks and recreation department.
