Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital this morning after a crash in Muhlenberg County. Officials say a driver crossed the center line before crashing head-on into an SUV.
A shortage of lifeguards has put a Henderson pool in hot water. Atkinson Pool is giving lifeguards a raise, hoping to bring more of them in, so they can open this summer.
Many are ready to jump into summer break and some Tri-State pools are making it possible. They’re opening just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The first round of EVSC seniors will take center stage to get their diplomas tonight.
The lights at 41 and Virginia Street, near Oakhill Cemetery, are flashing. They’ve been flashing since last night and INDOT officials have been notified about it. You’ll want to be cautious in that area.
