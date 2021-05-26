12 Webster Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, officials say

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 764 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Saturday afternoon. (Source: WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook | May 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 4:40 PM

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Jail is the latest in Western Kentucky to face an outbreak of COVID-19.

Jailer Morgan McKinley confirmed Wednesday 12 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

McKinley tells 14 News those positive inmates are currently in isolation.

McKinley said as of right now they’ve suspended visitation for this weekend.

McKinley said they are going to re-evaluate next week to see if they can open visitation back up next weekend.

The jail’s outbreak follows behind the Henderson County Detention Center’s outbreak a few weeks ago.

