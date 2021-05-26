12 Webster Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, officials say

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Jail is the latest in Western Kentucky to face an outbreak of COVID-19.
Jailer Morgan McKinley confirmed Wednesday 12 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
McKinley tells 14 News those positive inmates are currently in isolation.
McKinley said as of right now they’ve suspended visitation for this weekend.
McKinley said they are going to re-evaluate next week to see if they can open visitation back up next weekend.
The jail’s outbreak follows behind the Henderson County Detention Center’s outbreak a few weeks ago.
