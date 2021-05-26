USI Baseball Signs Three for 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball announces the signing of junior college outfielder Ren Tachioka; junior college right-handed pitcher Matthew Moore; and high school right-handed pitcher Zach Duenas for the 2022 season. The trio are the first to sign with USI Baseball and Head Coach Tracy Archuleta this spring.
Tachioka (pronounced Tach-E-oh-kuh), a native of Saitama, Japan, is a sophomore at Indian Hills Community College where he is hitting .362 with 12 doubles, two triples, and four home runs. He also has 32 RBIs and 31 stolen bases this spring with the Warriors.
The Indian Hills Warriors are 43-14 overall, captured the NJCAA XI Region title, and are advancing to the NJCAA World Series.
“Ren is a solid outfielder with great speed that has the potential to be a threat in the lead-off spot,” Archuleta said. “He had a great season at Indian Hills and helped his team to the Junior College World Series.”
Moore returns to the tri-state after a two-year stint at John A. Logan College where he was 2-0 this season in 10 games and one start. He also has struck out 27 batters in 20.2 innings of work.
Prior to his two seasons at John A. Logan, Moore lettered in baseball at Castle High School (Newburgh, Indiana). Moore was known for his hitting at Castle, posting a career .294 mark (.305 as a senior) with 14 RBIs, two doubles, and three home runs.
Moore and the Knights advanced to the Indiana semi-state in 2018 and the regional finals in 2019.
“Matt has made big improvements over the last two seasons at John Logan,” said Archuleta. “He will be counted on to help solidify our pitching staff and has the capabilities of being an impact pitcher for us.”
Duenas will travel to USI from Richland County High School (Olney, Illinois) where he has lettered in baseball, basketball, and golf. The Olney, Illinois, native is a first-team All-Little Illini Conference player this spring in baseball and was a three-time All-Conference performer in golf during his tenure at RCHS.
Overall in his career at RCHS, Duenas is 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 17 games and four starts. The 6-foot-9 hurler also has batted .317 during his career (.381 as a senior) with 17 RBI, seven doubles, and one home run.
“Zach is a big-righty that we look forward to working with over the next four years,” commented Archuleta. “Zach has the potential to be a great pitcher here at USI.”
In addition to the three signees this spring, USI signed pitcher/designated hitter Gavin Morris; catcher Cordell Coburn; pitcher Ethan Gibson; and pitcher Tyler Hutson during fall 2020.
