Teen badly hurt after jet ski explodes at Lynnville Park

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a jet ski accident that happened Tuesday at Lynnville Park.
They say around 9:30 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was riding the jet ski, when it exploded, throwing her into the water.
It’s not known what caused the explosion.
Officers say a witness, 19-year-old Harrison Raisor, was on shore nearby, witnessed the explosion, and pulled the girl out of the water.
She was flown to an Evansville hospital to be treated for severe back injuries.
Officers say the girl was wearing a life jacket .
