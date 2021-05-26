Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will draw closer sparking showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning. High temps will drop into the upper 70s to 80-degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday, Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On Alert for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as a cold front punches in cooler weather. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.
