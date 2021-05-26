Rolling Stone Magazine lists Owensboro as a must-visit for country music fans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Rolling Stone Magazine just published a list of the seven must-visit places for country music fans, and Owensboro is one of them.
Nashville obviously took the top spot, but Owensboro was listed along with places like Austin, Texas, Branson, Missouri and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
The magazine cited the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, saying it’s the ideal place to “dig into country music’s roots.”
Rolling Stone also mentioned a weekend trip to Western Kentucky for Friday after 5 and ROMP later this summer.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.