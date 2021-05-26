Providence case involving child found living in filth sent to grand jury

Felicia Terrell (Source: Providence Police Department)
By Jill Lyman | May 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 4:19 PM

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence, Kentucky, woman facing drug and criminal abuse charges has waved her preliminary hearing.

Felicia Terrell’s case will now go to a grand jury. Court officials tell us it’s been set for June 9.

[Police: Small child found naked, living in feces covered filth]

Police say they went to her home earlier this month with a drug trafficking warrant and discovered a young, naked child living in filth

The police chief says it was was one the most deplorable things he’s ever seen in his 33 year career.

