Providence case involving child found living in filth sent to grand jury

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence, Kentucky, woman facing drug and criminal abuse charges has waved her preliminary hearing.
Felicia Terrell’s case will now go to a grand jury. Court officials tell us it’s been set for June 9.
Police say they went to her home earlier this month with a drug trafficking warrant and discovered a young, naked child living in filth
The police chief says it was was one the most deplorable things he’s ever seen in his 33 year career.
