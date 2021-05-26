Parents arrested after bizarre incidents at two Ind. airports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on child neglect and trespassing charges.
Deputies said they were warned Jonathon and Lauren Miller, of Oden, Indiana, were heading to Tri-State Aero Tuesday by authorities in Daviess County, Indiana.
Those deputies said the two showed up Monday to the airport in Daviess County demanding someone fly them to Key West. They said at one point, Jonathon went onto the tarmac and jumped on a moving plane.
Vanderburgh County Deputies said they got to Tri-State Aero as the Millers were parking. They had previously been banned from the property.
Deputies said three children and three other people were also in their van. When asked who the three people were, deputies said Jonathon told them he just met them and wanted to take them on vacation with his family.
Deputies said Lauren told them they went to Tri-State Aero to meet a pilot to fly them to Florida. They said she showed them her phone with supposed messages from the pilot, but the only mention of meeting at Tri-State Aero were in messages from Jonathan.
They say Jonathon told them he and Lauren had smoked drugs the day before.
Child services released the children to family in Daviess County, Indiana.
The affidavits show the neglect charges against both Millers will not be filed. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jonathan was still in jail. Lauren has been released.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.