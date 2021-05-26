Owensboro man indicted in fentanyl overdose death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been charged by a federal grand jury for the distribution of Fentanyl resulting in the death of another.
U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett says the grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two men, Jonathan Brown, 19, of Owensboro and Jonathan Stallings, 20, of Owensboro. Both Brown and Stallings are charged in Count 1 of the indictment with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance between June 2020 and October 2020 in Daviess County, Kentucky and elsewhere.
Brown is charged in Count 2 of the indictment with Distribution of Controlled Substances resulting in the death and serious bodily injury of another person. Officials say that death happened on or about October 8, 2020.
If convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for Brown is no less than 20 years and no more than life in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release. The maximum sentence for Stallings is no more than 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release.
