1 new COVID-19 case reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 1,139 COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths statewide.
There was only one newly reported case in our area. That case came out of Wayne County.
There were no new deaths from our Illinois counties.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,378,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,676 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,350 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths
