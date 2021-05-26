Memorial Hospital in Jasper announces new visitation policy

Officials say patients going to any of our outpatient clinics, lab, radiology, oncology, etc. should come to their appointments alone, and anyone older than two years of age should wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. Exceptions include patients who cannot tolerate a mask can use a tissue to cover the mouth and nose. Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent/legal guardian, and patients needing physical or mental assistance may have someone with them. Patients of the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center are allowed two visitors for the initial consultation and educational sessions.