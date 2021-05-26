KSP seeking information to help solve 1981 cold case

MARION, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for information in the case of a man who went missing 40 years ago.
Troopers say Edward Tidwell was last seen in Marion on December 14, 1981.
Tidwell told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. Troopers say he was driving a yellow, 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a crack in the front windshield and rust spots on the front.
Troopers say they believe the man he was supposed to see may have been a foreman from a river industry business in southern Illinois, but has never been identified.
If anyone has information in connection to this case, please call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.
