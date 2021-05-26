KSP seeking information to help solve 1981 cold case

Kentucky State Police (Source: Don Sniegowski)
By 14 News Staff | May 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 3:27 PM

MARION, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for information in the case of a man who went missing 40 years ago.

Troopers say Edward Tidwell was last seen in Marion on December 14, 1981.

Tidwell told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. Troopers say he was driving a yellow, 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a crack in the front windshield and rust spots on the front.

Troopers say they believe the man he was supposed to see may have been a foreman from a river industry business in southern Illinois, but has never been identified.

If anyone has information in connection to this case, please call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.

