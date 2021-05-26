Juneteenth celebration planned in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 19.
Organizers say it will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1673 Culver Dr. That’s where the 200 block of Waggoner Ave. and Culver Dr. intersect.
They say 19 food vendors, seven community organizations, and 39 craft vendors are scheduled.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
It was on June 19, 1865 that the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
This was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official January 1, 1863.
