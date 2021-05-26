Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 47 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 47 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 15 were in Webster County, 13 were in Henderson County, 10 were in Daviess County, seven were in Union County, and there was one new case in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
The newly reported death was a Daviess County resident.
Out of the 22,285 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,005 people recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.
The walk-in clinic will take place on June 2, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department in Central City.
The health department says they are also offering free COVID-19 testing each Monday in June. They say to schedule an appointment, you can call them at 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,611 cases, 184 deaths, 38.14% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,972 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,400 cases, 147 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,536 cases, 56 deaths, 27.68% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,764 cases, 80 deaths, 30.82% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,294 cases, 20 deaths, 28.87% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 876 cases, 28 deaths, 34.29% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,346 cases, 15 deaths, 24.66% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 858 cases, 16 deaths, 41.28% vaccinated
