EVSC graduations begin on Wednesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After another challenging academic year, a portion of seniors with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Cooperation will graduate on Wednesday night.
It’s the first of a few commencements with even more to come throughout the rest of the week.
North High School will be the first of two graduations ceremonies on Wednesday, followed by one at Central High School.
EVSC leaders say North’s graduation is expected to be outside on the football field.
Each student is allowed eight tickets. However, if the weather doesn’t cooperate and the ceremony is moved inside, that number is cut in half.
More graduations are also set for Thursday and Friday.
No in-person graduations happened at all last year.
