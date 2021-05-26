Evansville teen earns diploma before losing battle with COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks four months since 19-year-old Isaiah Mays of Evansville lost his battle with COVID-19.
Mays was a senior at Harwood Career Preparatory High School.
“He was genuine,” says his mother, Machelle Mays. “He cared. He loved people. He would help a total stranger.”
Machelle says she still gets letters in the mail, some from people she’s never met, who certainly knew Isaiah. In fact, the most recent one came just last week.
“Both sides were filled up with just how Isaiah touched their lives,” says Machelle, “and it touched my heart. It brought me joy.”
Machelle says her son was an incredibly hard worker, who just a few months shy of walking at his high school graduation.
His battle with the coronavirus did not stop him from inching closer to that goal. Machelle says Isaiah still submitted homework during his final days at Riley Children’s Hospital, all to earn his high school diploma.
“He wanted to complete that,” says Machelle. “He wanted to accomplish that, and he did. I am so very thankful that he did.”
Kristine Eichholz was Isaiah’s principal at Harwood.
In his honor, she gifted Machelle with Isaiah’s diploma - signed, sealed and delivered.
“I cried,” says Machelle. “I cried, just tears of joy.”
To make things even sweeter, Machelle’s niece had a portrait made of Isaiah on his graduation day.
“It means everything to me,” says Machelle, “because that is exactly how it would be. It would have been that way. Me and him, side by side... just celebrating that special day, that very special day that he worked so hard for.”
While there will be one less person at Thursday’s commencement ceremony, Machelle says Isaiah is still a proud graduate of the class of 2021.
“He’s thinking, ‘I did it, Mom,’” says Machelle. “I did it.”
