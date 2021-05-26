Evansville man killed in deadly crash in Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities released the identity of a man who was killed in a wreck in Limestone County Monday.
John A. Bender, 55, was killed when the truck he was driving hit the back of a semi-truck and overturned. Bender was from Evansville, Indiana, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials with ALEA tell WAFF the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The wreck occurred on I-65 southbound at mile marker 351.
Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.
