Evansville man killed in deadly crash in Alabama
Overturned truck in Limestone County wreck (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 26, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:03 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities released the identity of a man who was killed in a wreck in Limestone County Monday.

John A. Bender, 55, was killed when the truck he was driving hit the back of a semi-truck and overturned. Bender was from Evansville, Indiana, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with ALEA tell WAFF the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The wreck occurred on I-65 southbound at mile marker 351.

Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.

