Evansville man arrested on rape charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after authorities say he admitted to committing a sexual assault.
On Tuesday, the victim was interviewed by authorities with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told officials she was sexually assaulted by 22-year-old Jordan Ringholz on Sunday, May 23.
The victim said she picked up Ringholz around 1 Sunday morning from Virginia Food Market after talking with him through Facebook messenger.
According to an affidavit, after picking up the suspect, the victim took what appeared to be fake Xanax pills that were potentially laced with fentanyl.
The victim said she became disoriented and extremely tired.
When the victim went to Ringholz’s home, the victim told authorities they went to his bedroom. The victim said she had difficulty remembering anything else until waking up around 11 Sunday morning.
The victim told officials that she woke up to find her pants around her ankles and blood all over her body.
According to officials, the victim showed them pictures during the interview.
The victim said she then found videos of Ringholz assaulting her on his phone the next morning. The victim was also able to show authorities the videos during the interview.
Detectives then executed a search warrant for Ringholz’s home on Danville Drive. Ringholz was then taken into custody to be interviewed.
During the interview, authorities say he admitted to committing the sexual act and said it would be his DNA on the bedding and on the victim’s clothing.
Ringholz is in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center, where he is facing a rape charge.
