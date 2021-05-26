EPD releases body camera video of officer dragged

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department released body camera video from an incident that left an EPD officer with a broken arm.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Heidbelbach Avenue near Diamond Avenue.
Officer Nathan Jones stopped to speak to a man who needed a ride home.
The man said he had been involved in a domestic dispute, and during that conversation, 18-year-old Maeling Smith pulled up in her car and started yelling.
Officer Jones and Smith went back and forth as Jones tried to tell Smith to get back in her car. We are told Smith would not comply and that is when Jones tried to put her in handcuffs until help could arrive.
While Officer Jones had ahold of her, Smith put the car in reverse which knocked Jones down. The car ran over his right arm.
“It’s amazing, we found out after the fact that he had two broken bones in his wrist, and he had a contusion on his head. He was really banged up,” Sgt. Nick Winsett said.
“We suspect it’s from the adrenaline that he was able to draw his weapon. He was able to affect the arrest on her. He was able to do all of that with broken bones in his arm.”
By that point, several officers arrived to help take over the interview process, and Jones was taken to a nearby hospital.
“I saw that video and, your average person, once they are ran over, they’re done,” Sgt. Winsett said. “But he still maintained, still stayed in the fight, still did what he had to do until back up officers could arrive to assist him.”
Officer Jones is scheduled to have surgery later this week.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.