EPD K9 passes away following 7 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department announced the passing of one of its own on Wednesday.
EPD officials revealed that K9 Abot, who had been serving for over seven years, passed away.
On Tuesday, police say Abot was seen to be suffering from a medical condition and was rushed to the veterinarian.
Sgt. Thomas, Abot’s handler, then took Abot to a specialist Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. This is where it was discovered that Abot had several tumors around his heart and spleen, causing some internal bleeding.
Due to these internal issues, Abot had to be euthanized.
Abot was laid to rest near his brother, K9 Bobi, at the K9 Cemetery.
