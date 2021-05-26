Emge’s Deli settling in at new north side location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville staple has a new home on the north side.
You probably remember Emge’s Deli calling Main Street home. They were there for over 45 years.
They’ve said goodbye to downtown and opened their doors just in Northbrook Plaza this week.
“It’s going very well. Better than expected, very welcomed to the north side. We always build friendships with our customers, so that is one of our big things,” said owner Traci Jones.
The deli is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
