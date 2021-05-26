Child molesting trial underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury trial started Wednesday in a child molesting case.
Adam Gomez was arrested in 2019. Court records show the trial has been pushed back several times.
The arrest affidavit shows Gomez is accused of molesting a young child over a span of a few years. The victim was interviewed about five years after police say the crimes happened.
Police say Gomez also took videos of some of the abuse. They say 39,000 images and 2,000 videos were found on his phone, as well as a disturbing search history.
At the time of his arrest, police said Gomez denied any wrongdoing.
