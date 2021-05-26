Chemo Buddies opens Karen’s Wig Shop on Bellemeade Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new resource for women undergoing chemotherapy opened Wednesday in Evansville.
Chemo Buddies cut the ribbon on Karen’s Wig Shop, which is named after founder Jill Kincaid’s sister who passed away from cancer.
The shop is located in the Medical Arts Building on Bellemeade Avenue. They will provide wigs, makeup and skincare products for women facing cancer.
Kinkaid says the new shop will build confidence and help women enduring the traumatic experience of hair loss.
“Women who are completely traumatized by hair loss can be helped and comforted in this sweet little place and send them out feeling more normal,” Kincaid said.
For more information, please go to their website at ChemoBuddies.org. To schedule a one-on-one wig appointment time for cancer patients, please call their office at 812-598-7910.
