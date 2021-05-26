On alert for damaging winds Thursday night, early Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Much-needed rain fell across the Tri-State on Wednesday, with most spots picking up at least a half inch of rainfall. A few lingering showers possible into Wednesday evening, with skies clearing overnight and a low on Thursday morning of 63. Partly sunny on Thursday, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching storm system. We are on alert for damaging winds as thunderstorms line up and push through Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Thursday’s high will top out around 80. Storms should end before noon on Friday with slow clearing and a high of 72. Mainly dry over the weekend and Memorial Day. Highs on Saturday will stay in the low to mid 60s, then warm into the low 70s on Sunday and the upper 70s on Memorial Day. Showers and thunderstorms return next Tuesday and Wednesday.