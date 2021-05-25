Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It has been one year since a man’s death sparked a global movement. George Floyd was killed one year ago today in Minneapolis by a police officer. Now his family will remember him today at the side of President Biden, who continues to push for legislation in his name.
Right now, Kentucky State Trooper and Owensboro police are looking for a man, following a shooting at a hotel. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
The US Secretary of State is meeting with Israel leaders this morning, following a ceasefire between the country and Gaza’s Hamas leaders. The Biden administration is hoping they can create more of a concrete truce between the two after nearly two weeks of deadly violence.
Many Americans are getting ready to hit the road after a year of slow travels. However, experts believe millions will return to the roads and skies for Memorial Day weekend.
