‘Remember Our Fallen’ ride stops in Grayville

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A motorcycle ride to honor veterans rolled through Grayville Tuesday.
The “Remember Our Fallen” ride is heading for Washington D.C. after starting out in California.
Riders are hoping to raise awareness for all the POW/MIA’S that have not yet made it home.
As they came into Grayville, the community cheered them on, even providing a meal before the group headed on to Cordyon for the night.
“85,000 families, our missing family members, they answered their nation’s call. They were there when they were called on, and yet our nation has left them to be somewhere nobody knows,” said Organizer Barry Bateman.
You can keep up with the riders on their Facebook page as they make their way to D.C.
