Princeton recovery house spreading word about addiction support

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In December 2020, Addiction Solutions, a non-profit organization based out of Vincennes, opened a drug recovery home in downtown Princeton.
Whether you’re homeless, recently out of jail, or just in need of help, Kevin Heuby of Addiction Solutions said their doors are open, and their plans are clear.
“We attend meetings, we teach life skills, basic skills of doing chores,” he said. “We also help them with job placement.”
He said the main goal is to provide a space free of bad influences and full of support to help people with addictions not only get sober but transition into a working routine.
Heuby said when he moved into the home in October, it wasn’t ready to take on that responsibility.
“We didn’t have a stove, we didn’t have a microwave, we didn’t have food,” he explained.
By December, he said the people of Princeton shocked him.
Local churches, businesses and people just being nice have donated everything from beds to appliances to food, all in the hopes of helping their group help the community.
“We’ve got it all for them to get them started, to give them hope,” he said.
Heuby said running the operation isn’t easy, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
He said his own life would be a lot different if it weren’t for Addiction Solutions and people like himself who keep it running.
“I went through the program myself,” he said. “I just recently got two years clean on April 22nd of this year.”
The home can accommodate up to 30 people.
As of Tuesday, they weren’t full.
Heuby said in the near future, they could be reaching a lot more people in need.
“I’m going to get connected with the courts now, and we can maybe start getting people released on work release, or maybe even released early from jail to come here on house arrest,” he explained.
Addiction Solutions said they’re always accepting applications to join one of their homes.
Residents need to supply their own rent, but the program is specifically designed to help their residents find employment to support it.
