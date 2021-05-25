Preparing for Memorial Day weekend travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we get closer to Memorial Day weekend, millions are expected to hit the road.
AAA has released some guidance for you that is quite helpful if you plan to head out of town this weekend.
They say from May 27 to May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more. That’s up 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled.
For road trips, the most popular places people are going to include Las Vegas, Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Denver and Nashville.
If you plan to travel through Chicago, they say the worst day to do that is this Thursday between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
In Atlanta, you’ll want to avoid that area between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. this Thursday.
On Sunday, the TSA said they hit another pandemic record, screening more than 1.8 million travelers.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.