5 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Illinois health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases in our area.
Of those newly reported cases, two were in both White and Edwards counties, and one case was in Wabash County.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois counties.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,377,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,650 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,801 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,350 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths
