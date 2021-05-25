Man sentenced in Owensboro murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro man accused of tying up and beating a man who later died has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Brian Scott Bailey won’t be eligible for parole until he serves 85 percent of the sentence.
As we reported, Bailey pleaded guilty to murder in the case.
Owensboro Police say 76-year-old Eugene Evans was tied up and assaulted at a home on West Victory Court in September 2019.
He later died in the hospital.
Police say Evans managed to shoot Bailey during the incident.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.