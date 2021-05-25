ISP: Road worker hit by car, driver keeps going

ISP: Road worker hit by car, driver keeps going
Road work sign (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Jill Lyman | May 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 11:44 AM

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information about a driver involved in a crash to give them a call.

Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Fairfield.

They say road crews were patching holes just west of SE 2nd Street. As a worker was climbing into some equipment, he was hit by a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Troopers say the car didn’t stop.

The IDOT employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

If you know anything, call 618-382-4606 Ext. 255.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.