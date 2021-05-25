ISP: Road worker hit by car, driver keeps going

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information about a driver involved in a crash to give them a call.
Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Fairfield.
They say road crews were patching holes just west of SE 2nd Street. As a worker was climbing into some equipment, he was hit by a white Chevrolet Cruze.
Troopers say the car didn’t stop.
The IDOT employee was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
If you know anything, call 618-382-4606 Ext. 255.
