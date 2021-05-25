ISP, BBB warning public of ‘fake car seats’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police and the Better Business Bureau are warning the public of so-called “fake car seats.”
They say during a recent child car seat check-up event in the Tri-State, a high-end brand of the car seat was discovered as a fake.
Officials say while they promise a great sale, saving a few dollars could turn out to be dangerous for the child.
That’s because troopers say the knock-off car seats are not crash tested and maybe missing vital safety features.
They say it’s best to shop from a reputable retailer.
