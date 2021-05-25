Ind. reports 12 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 741,053 confirmed cases and 13,149 deaths.
There were no new deaths in our local counties.
According to the state map, there are five new cases in Vanderburgh, one new case in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,444 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,180 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,821 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,853 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,406 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,334 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,364 cases, 34 deaths
