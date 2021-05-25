Humid, Isolated Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny early then increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the upper 80s. Breezy along with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Wednesday, a cold front will draw closer sparking showers and thunderstorms. High temps will drop into the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday, Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s. On Alert for severe thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday morning as a cold front punches in cooler weather. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.