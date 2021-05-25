Hopkins Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 29 more cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 29 more cases over the past week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 4,400 total cases. Of those positive cases, 4,160 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 93 active cases.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, nine were in Daviess County, five were in Henderson County, three were in Union County, and one new case was in both Ohio and Webster counties.
Out of the 22,238 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 19,979 people recovered.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,601 cases, 183 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,972 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,400 cases, 147 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,535 cases, 56 deaths, 27.53% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,751 cases, 80 deaths, 30.60% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,279 cases, 20 deaths, 28.73% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 876 cases, 28 deaths, 34.13% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,339 cases, 15 deaths, 24.46% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 857 cases, 16 deaths, 40.92% vaccinated
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.