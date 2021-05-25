Henderson Co. Fiscal Court approves plans for resurfacing project

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County road will soon be getting resurfaced.
The Henderson County Fiscal Court met Tuesday, approving plans for the rural secondary program.
Leaders say some of the secondary roads needed repairs, and in this case, a resurfaced road is a safer road.
This year, officials are focusing on KY 145. The plan will also see replacing 80-year-old pipes beneath the roadway.
We’re told the plan is to start work in July and finish by December.
