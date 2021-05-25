Henderson city leaders raise lifeguard wage, lowers minimum age requirement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders in Henderson voiced their support for getting more lifeguards at Atkinson Pool this summer.
City commissioners approved raising the minimum starting wage for city lifeguards from $8.50 an hour to $10 an hour.
They also approved lowering the minimum age requirement to be a city lifeguard. Until today, you had to be at least 16 years old to apply, but now 15-years-olds can also apply.
City leaders tell 14 News that’s because the Red Cross does offer certifications for 15-year-olds. Now, this announcement comes just four days before the typical opening weekend at Atkinson Pool.
Because of a shortage in lifeguards, the pool is still closed and will be until further notice. City leaders say right now, there have only been nine applications submitted so far.
”If we were to hire a full staff, we would have 15 lifeguards. To operate all the areas of the pool, we have to have 8 on duty. So if we hire all nine that we’ve got now, that means that if we have two of them that are sick, we’re going to have to close down a portion of the pool,” explained Director of Parks and Recreation Trace Stevens.
Stevens says the goal is to get a few more applications and at least open a portion of the pool this season or open it all later in the season.
