Evansville Otters hold Media Day at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Otters held a Media Day at Bosse Field Tuesday.
The team has their home opener this weekend.
After a year off the field, we caught up with players to find out how they feel ahead of this new season.
“It’s easy to take the game for granted,” shared Dalton Stambaugh. “I learned that, so the year off I really missed it. I’m not gonna take it for granted anymore, just learning to motivate myself a little bit every day.”
The first pitch for the Otters at Bosse Field this year is set for 6:35 Saturday night.
