EPD: Man taken to hospital after stabbing on city’s southside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a stabbing on Evansville’s southside sent one man to the hospital Tuesday.
According to officials, it started as a fight in the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. They say one man had brass knuckles and another grabbed a sharp object to defend himself.
That’s when authorities say he stabbed the first man.
We are told the man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Authorities tell 14 News that both men signed a non-disclosure form and aren’t pressing charges.
