Driver seriously hurt in wreck involving farm equipment

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is a lot of farm equipment on the roads right now, and officials are asking people to be on the lookout while driving.
Indiana State Police say a serious crash happened late Monday afternoon in Knox County.
A tractor and a truck collided on US 50 near Mt. Zion Road.
Troopers say the truck hit the back of the tractor that was hauling equipment of the side of the shoulder and in the right lane.
Officials say the truck driver, 36-year-old Phillip Murray of Washington, was taken to the hospital in Vincennes but later flown to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
At last check, troopers say he had serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor was taken to the hospital in Washington for non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.