Committee hopes to hear from small businesses on how they were impacted by COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana committee is hoping to hear from small businesses about how they were impacted by the coronavirus.
The Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission is made up of six counties, including Pike, Dubois, Spencer and Perry.
They, along with their Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan Committee, want some input from small business owners.
Their goal is to see how the government can help them out during this time.
They’re having a Zoom call this morning at 10 a.m. Eastern.
The meeting ID is 822 4579 9044. The passcode is 749602.
