Better broadband coming to parts of rural Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More people living in rural parts of Vanderburgh County may soon have better access to broadband.
Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with Watch Communications.
This project will primarily focus on the northern and northwestern parts of Vanderburgh County.
The broadband solution for remote parts of the county is the hardest project Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says she has ever worked on.
“If we want people to live in our rural areas, you have to bring this up,” Musgrave stated.
Commissioners say the contract includes taxpayer protections such as performance bonds backed by an insurance company and plans to conduct speed tests. The company was the lone bidder after a request for proposals last year.
Commissioners intend on paying for this development, which includes some new tower construction, out of the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
“The reason it is important for county government to invest in rural broadband is that math doesn’t add up for private companies to go out into our community in the rural areas and invest their money all by themselves because they don’t, seemingly, get it back,” Commissioner Jeff Hatfield explained.
Musgrave hopes the progress will help retain some residents by giving faster speeds to more people, or service to some who may not have access at all.
“We are losing people from our rural areas,” Musgrave expressed. “They’re going places where they have internet and can you blame them?”
A new request for proposals is being crafted by the commission to consider doing similar work in additional underserved portions of the county.
“You absolutely have to have this in order to function today,” Musgrave added.
The contract requires that 300 people sign up.
This is just a fraction of the thousands who live outside of city limits.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.