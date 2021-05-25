On alert for strong storms Thursday & Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot and humid again on Tuesday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight and early Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall will possible on Wednesday. After a lull in the action Wednesday night and early Thursday, a more potent system will target the Tri-State on Thursday afternoon through Friday. Strong storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the area at an elevated risk for strong storms Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s with Wednesday’s rain, and then push back into the middle 80s on Thursday. Friday’s cold front will sweep temps back down into the lower 70s through the weekend.