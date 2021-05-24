Police: Intoxicated wrong-way driver in jail after nearly causing head-on crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested in Evansville early Monday morning on drunk driving charges.
Authorities say officers responded to a possible drunk driver on North US Highway 41.
Officials say they saw the suspect driving north on Highway 41 in the southbound lanes. According to an affidavit, a driver traveling south had to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision with the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers pulled over Hope Waltz of Petersburg.
After she was pulled over, officers say Waltz handed them a credit card when asked for her ID.
According to authorities, they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.
Waltz told officers she had “about two White Claws” when asked how much she had to drink.
After failing field sobriety tests, Waltz was placed in handcuffs.
Officers say she had a Blood Alcohol Content of .14.
Waltz was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
