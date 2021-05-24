Officials: Patient arrested after fire at Deaconess Midtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was arrested after authorities responded to a small fire at Deaconess Midtown Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene for a reported fire in a room at the emergency department.
Officials say an employee put out the fire before firefighters arrived using an extinguisher.
However, they say the nurse that put it out was admitted to the emergency department for smoke inhalation.
According to officials, this was an intentional fire. They say a patient set items in a linen basket on fire and walked out of the hospital.
Evansville police quickly apprehended the suspect. Authorities say arson charges have been filed.
