New visitor restrictions at Owensboro Health start this week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Owensboro Health announced new visitor restrictions will start this week.
Starting Wednesday, two visitors will be allowed per non-COVID patient.
Other changes include the following:
- Everyone must pass a screening before entering the facilities
- Masks are required at all times while in the facilities
- Physical distancing standards must be maintained
- Everyone is required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently
- No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit
- All patients and visitors must enter through Entrance A, Entrance B or the Emergency/Maternity Entrance (after hours) to be screened upon entry
- Approved visitors will receive an armband to identify them as such. Maternity Services will issue name badges to identify approved visitors.
- Entrance A & B will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The Emergency/Maternity Entrance will remain open
- Clergy visitations will follow established guidelines/process
- Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care
For more information on visitation restrictions and changes, you can visit Owensboro Health’s website.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.