New visitor restrictions at Owensboro Health start this week
By 14 News Staff | May 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 12:15 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Owensboro Health announced new visitor restrictions will start this week.

Starting Wednesday, two visitors will be allowed per non-COVID patient.

Other changes include the following:

  • Everyone must pass a screening before entering the facilities
  • Masks are required at all times while in the facilities
  • Physical distancing standards must be maintained
  • Everyone is required to wash or sanitize their hands frequently
  • No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit
  • All patients and visitors must enter through Entrance A, Entrance B or the Emergency/Maternity Entrance (after hours) to be screened upon entry
  • Approved visitors will receive an armband to identify them as such. Maternity Services will issue name badges to identify approved visitors.
  • Entrance A & B will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • The Emergency/Maternity Entrance will remain open
  • Clergy visitations will follow established guidelines/process
  • Exceptions will be made for end-of-life care

For more information on visitation restrictions and changes, you can visit Owensboro Health’s website.

