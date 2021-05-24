3 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Monday, Illinois health officials reported 933 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
That brings the state’s all-time total to 1,375,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,623 deaths.
10.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there were three new cases in our local counties.
Two of those newly reported cases were in White County and the other was in Wayne County.
There were no new deaths in our area.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,801 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,700 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,349 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 572 cases, 12 deaths
